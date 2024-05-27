^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Chelsea Manalo's first reaction after winning Miss Universe Philippines 2024

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo shared what first came to her mind when she was announced as the new Miss Universe Philippines winner. 

In an interview with the media following her coronation, Chelsea recalled what's on her mind upon hearing her name winning the prestigious pageant. 

"Oh my gosh. I'm Miss Universe Philippines 2024. That's what kept running in my head because it really couldn't sink it in," she said. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
