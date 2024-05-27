^

First Filipina Black American Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo shares first night as 2024 winner

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 10:51am
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan at the coronation night on May 23, 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena.
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan at the coronation night on May 23, 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena.
Miss Universe Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo shared how her first night went as the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024. 

In an interview with the media following her coronation, Chelsea recalled what's on her mind upon hearing her name winning the prestigious pageant. 

"Oh my gosh. I'm Miss Universe Philippines 2024. That's what kept running in my head because it really couldn't sink it in," she said.  

She then shared that her parents were happy and loud when she arrived in their room. 

"When I went back to my parent's hotel room with the sash and the crown, they were screaming," she said. 

"I said, 'Please huwag kayong maingay may natutulog na.' That's what I told them," she added. 

