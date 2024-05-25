Binibining Pilipinas presents 2024 candidates in Santacruzan parade

Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates as sagalas in its celebration of the Santacruzan parade held in Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City, Cubao.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) presented the 40 official candidates for its 60th anniversary as sagalas in its celebration of the Santacruzan parade.

Pageant aficionados, as well as devotees, lined the passageways of Gateway Mall 2 from the ground level to the Quantum Skyview at Upper Ground B, to take a look at the spectacular sagala parade. The parade was completed with marching bands and Mayflower angels.

This is the first time that the parade was held indoors. Throughout its 59-year history, the Santacruzan parade had been held around Araneta City, with escorts bearing floral-decked arches. Perhaps because of the heat and news of a typhoon down south, the route was transferred indoors.

The Binibinis as Mayflower sagalas were presented through their official number in the pageant. Each of them were also assigned Santacruzan titles. The Binibinis and their titles were:

1) Marikit Manaois - Pamayanan Immaculada

2) Corrine San Pedro - Pamayanan La Naval

3) Charisse Anthea Abanico - Pamayanan Asuncion

4) Shaira Marie Rona - Pamayanan del Carmen

5) Nicklyn Jutay - Pamayanan dela Paz

6) Kristin Wyeth Marie Baconawa - Pamayanan Fatima

7) Jasmin Denise Dingson - Pamayanan Lourdes

8) Maria Abegail Jajalla - Pamayanan Guadalupe

9) Gracelle Nicole Distura - Pamayanan Banderada

10) Christal Jean Dela Cruz - Reyna Mora

11) Mae Kimberly De Luna - Reyna Sheba

12) Sheryl Velez - Reyna Judith

13) Roella Frias - Reyna Ester

14) Vienne Sirin Feucht - Sta. Photina/Samaritana

15) Sheny Sampang - Sta. Veronica

16) Myrea Manely Caccam - Sta. Maria Magdalena

17) Rendelle Ann Caraig - Sta. Maria Cleofe

18) Mythosela Villanueva - Sta. Maria Salome

19) Liezle Jones - Reyna Fe

20) Shannen Manzano - Reyna Esperanza

21) Jasmin Bungay - Reyna Caridad

22) Tracy Mae Sunio - Reyna Sentenciada

23) Joyce Anne Garduque - Reyna Abogada

24) Monica Acuno - Reyna Justicia

25) Kara Daniela Villarosa - Divina Pastora

26) Phoebe Godinez - Reyna de los Angeles

27) Aleckxis Maryannza Chuidian - Seat of Wisdom

28) Zeneth Joy Khan - Key of Heaven

29) Roselyn Evardo - Reyna de las Estrellas

30) Trisha Martinez - Rosa Mistica

31) Zianah Joy Famy - Corazon de Maria

32) Carmela Joy Cuaresma - Reyna del Santisimo Rosario

33) Erika Cassandra Ballon - Reyna Luna

34) Vera Conne Dickinson - Reyna Candelaria

35) Kylie Anne Atilano - Reyna de la Paz

36) Samantha Viktoria Acosta - Reyna de los Patriarcas

37) Trisha Bless Hernandez - Reyna de los Profetas

38) Geraldine Buenafe - Reyna de los Confesores

39) Maria Flordeliza Mabao - Reyna de los Martires

40) Myrna Esguerra - Reyna de los Apostoles

Reigning and former Binibini queens were also given specific titles.

- Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano was Reyna de los Santos.

- Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani was Reyna del Cielo

- Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Johnson was Reyna de las Virgines

- Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini was Reyna de las Flores

- Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 was Reyna Elena, and

- Binibining Pilipinas International 2001 Maricarl Tolosa was Reyna Emperatriz

A significant Philippine tradition each month of May, the Santacruzan tells the story of how Queen Helena, the mother of Eastern Roman Emperor Constantine, found the Holy Cross during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The procession depicts Queen Helena (or Reyna Elena) holding a crucifix and accompanied by her young son Constantine. They are joined in the procession by other women who represent other important Biblical characters like Queen Esther, Veronica and Mary Magdalene.

