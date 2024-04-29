BINIbini: Binibining PIlipinas 2024 candidates join 'Pantropiko' dance craze

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates joined Filipina girl group BINI’s “Pantropiko" dance craze in a fun and exciting dance workshop last week in Adlib Dance Studio in New Frontier Theater, Araneta City, Quezon City.



The Binibinis took a break from their usual pre-pageant activities and experienced a different kind of training and workout. The ladies grooved to the tune of P-pop girl group BINI's viral hit "Pantropiko" with Addlib Dance Studio’s Artistic and Managing Director Miss Joe Abuda and her dance crew.



The Binibinis set the dance floor on fire as they impressed Miss Joe with the quick familiarization of the routines. The Adlib dance crew has chosen Bb. 3 Anthea Abanico of Lipa, Batangas, Bb. 5 Nicklyn Jutay of Ilioilo, Bb. 9 Gracelle Distura of Lucena, Bb. 17 Rendelle Ann Caraig of Los Banos, Laguna, Bb. 20 Shannen Manzano of General Santos, Bb. 27 Aleckxis Chuidian of Paranaque, and Bb. 35 Kylie Atilano of Zamboanga as standouts.



Miss Joe recognized the charisma and grace of the Binibinis while interpreting "Pantropiko," but the one who stood out among the rest and was awarded as the best-in-class dancer was Bb. 27 Aleckxis Chuidian of Paranaque.

RELATED: LIST: Binibining Pilipinas announces official 2024 lineup