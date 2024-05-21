Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

Yoona and Han So Hee at the Cannes Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Im Yoon-ah, better known as Yoona of the Korean girl group Girls' Generation, made a grand appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier.

Yoona attended the world premiere of Kevin Costner's epic "Horizon: An American Saga," which is screening out of competition at the prestigious festival, as a brand ambassador for Chinese fine jewelry brand Qeelin.

She paired the Lhuillier pink strapless silk gown (which costs around P460,000) with Roger Vivier Choc Strass platform sandals worth P140,000 as well as Qeelin accessories.

The pink dress with a pleated and cinched bodice and a subtle slit is from Lhuillier's Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Walking the red carpet with Yoona as an ambassador for Qeelin was EXO member Lay Zhang in an all-black ensemble.

Also attending the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" was Korean actress Han So Hee, this time as an ambassador for French jewelry brand Boucheron in a bridal gown by Danielle Frankel.

The dress is a combination of a Winnie busier top and a Georgia skirt, with a combined cost nearing P670,000.

Both Yoona and So Hee changed into different outfits for the dinner after the premiere, with Yonna donning white and So Hee in a green dress with floral embroidery.

Elsewhere at the festival, Korean actor Jung Hae In joined the photocall for Ryoo Seung-wan's "Veteran 2 (I, The Executioner)," which is also screening out of competition.

Hae In, best known for starring in "D.P." and "Snowdrop," wore a casual black and white ensemble by Dior as overseen by creative director Kim Jones — white cotton short-sleeve shirt, tailored black wool pants, and black leather Dior Buffalo derbies.

