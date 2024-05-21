^

Korean Wave

Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 7:52pm
Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival
Yoona and Han So Hee at the Cannes Film Festival
Yoona, Boucheron via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Im Yoon-ah, better known as Yoona of the Korean girl group Girls' Generation, made a grand appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier.

Yoona attended the world premiere of Kevin Costner's epic "Horizon: An American Saga," which is screening out of competition at the prestigious festival, as a brand ambassador for Chinese fine jewelry brand Qeelin.

She paired the Lhuillier pink strapless silk gown (which costs around P460,000) with Roger Vivier Choc Strass platform sandals worth P140,000 as well as Qeelin accessories.

The pink dress with a pleated and cinched bodice and a subtle slit is from Lhuillier's Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Walking the red carpet with Yoona as an ambassador for Qeelin was EXO member Lay Zhang in an all-black ensemble.

Also attending the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" was Korean actress Han So Hee, this time as an ambassador for French jewelry brand Boucheron in a bridal gown by Danielle Frankel.

The dress is a combination of a Winnie busier top and a Georgia skirt, with a combined cost nearing P670,000.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??????? (@xeesoxee)

Both Yoona and So Hee changed into different outfits for the dinner after the premiere, with Yonna donning white and So Hee in a green dress with floral embroidery.

Elsewhere at the festival, Korean actor Jung Hae In joined the photocall for Ryoo Seung-wan's "Veteran 2 (I, The Executioner)," which is also screening out of competition.

Hae In, best known for starring in "D.P." and "Snowdrop," wore a casual black and white ensemble by Dior as overseen by creative director Kim Jones — white cotton short-sleeve shirt, tailored black wool pants, and black leather Dior Buffalo derbies.

RELATED: Kylie Verzosa attends 'Furiosa' premiere in another Mark Bumgarner dress

vuukle comment

CANNES

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

GIRLS GENERATION

HAN SO HEE

JUNG HAE-IN

LAY ZHANG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again&nbsp;
13 days ago

'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Concert producer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday that the multi-awarded actor will be holding his first-ever "Eyes on...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila
13 days ago

Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Fans of K-pop girl group Twice can get the chance to meet the group when they join a digital promo.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids
13 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
K-pop group Stray Kids made their Met Gala debut at the fashion event's 2024 edition and were greeted during the event by...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Moving,' '12.12: The Day' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners
14 days ago

'Moving,' '12.12: The Day' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Historical action film "12.12: The Day" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" won the Grand Prizes for Film and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Queen of Tears' dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' as K-drama with highest viewership finale rating
April 29, 2024 - 2:14pm

'Queen of Tears' dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' as K-drama with highest viewership finale rating

By Jan Milo Severo | April 29, 2024 - 2:14pm
Korean drama "Queen of Tears" now holds the record of highest viewership rating of any drama in tvN history, surpassing "Crash...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS agency files complaint against subsidiary head over breach of trust
April 27, 2024 - 11:50am

BTS agency files complaint against subsidiary head over breach of trust

By Agence France-Presse | April 27, 2024 - 11:50am
The South Korean agency behind K-pop sensation BTS on Thursday filed a legal complaint against its powerhouse subsidiary's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with