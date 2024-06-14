Why Rajo Laurel doesn't want to join politics like great grandfather Jose P. Laurel

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned fashion designer Rajo Laurel believed that making a name in the fashion industry worldwide is his way of serving the country.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the great grandson of the late President Jose P. Laurel said his family has long line of public servants, but he didn't want to join politics.

"No, absolutely not. I think there are many ways to serve your country. Unfortunately, politicians nowadays have a very different view of how to help people," he said.

"As I said, there are many ways to serve your country and I guess this is the way that perhaps, God chose for me," he added.

He also recalled how he began exploring fashion through theater.

"I think it was sort of like very natural. My grandmother actually was one of the founders of Repertory Philippines. They decided oh, you know, why don't you make him go experience the theater because of the Repertory Philippines," he said.

"So my first experience, I was probably five or six years old, and I was one of the children in the 'King and I' and I remember vividly I fell in love with the power of costume, the power of clothes, and I think that began my love affair with fashion," he added. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by EC Toledo

