Xian Lim, girlfriend Iris Lee attend Cannes Film Festival together

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and filmmaker Xian Lim is another Filipino star who was at this year's Cannes Film Festival, attending it with girlfriend and fellow filmmaker Iris Lee.

Early in the festival, the couple attended one of the screenings of the Cinéma de la Plage or Beach Cinema along Croisette's Plage Macé.

They also went for a run in Antibes, another city on the French Riviera like Cannes, while Iris visited the Musée Picasso.

They have been posting their Cannes trip on their individual Instagram accounts, though Iris has one photo where they are walking in the evening rain while Xian has his arm around her.

Xian was a guest of the Cannes Director's Fortnights, as were other Filipino artists like Shaina Magdayao and Ruby Ruiz.

The actor-filmmaker confirmed his relationship with Iris earlier this month in an interview with Esquire.

"Just to clear everything, to clear all the speculations. We are seeing each other and we are very happy," Xian said then, adding he only started dating Iris after he had broken up with long-term partner Kim Chiu last December.

Xian reiterated there was no overlap in his relationships, and clarified speculations that he and Iris were already married.

