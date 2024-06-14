WATCH: Blackpink's Jennie Kim shares clips of runway debut

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jennie Kim of the girl group Blackpink shared more images from her first fashion runway appearance through French label Jacquemus.

Jennie closed Jacquemus' 15th anniversary show in Capri, Italy, wearing a sleeveless and backless black dress, zebra-print shoes, and a turqouise clutch bag that matched the island's surrounding waters.

Rehearsal photos posted both by Jennie and Jacquemus show the artist wearing a red-orange towel and shades, posing on the brick floor where the models and Jennie walked for the show proper.

The singer was full of praise for the brand's founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, who previously teased Jennie would not just be seated front row as she had done in previous runways.

"You are a true inspiration to our world, I love you so much!" Jennie said in one post, while in another she wrote, "It's Simon's dream and I'm just living in it."

It marks yet another fashion milestone for Jennie, who debuted last year on the red carpets for the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. The K-pop star returned to the Met Gala red carpet last May.

