Michael Leyva presents Met Gala-like bridal fashion show

Michael Leyva and his new bridal collection presented in Manila Peninsula Hotel

MANILA, Philippines — More than a decade after his unforgettable debut in fashion, Michael Leyva finds his mettle as a wedding designer.

On May 11, the young designer showcased his Michael Leyva Manila Bridal Couture 2025 collection in The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

Leyva’s 34 ethereal looks, perhaps an homage to his age, were presented during the hotel’s “10th Timeless Weddings at The Peninsula and More” fair.

“I am thrilled to present my bridal collection 2025. This collection is a celebration of love, beauty, and timeless elegance. Each gown is meticulously crafted to reflect the unique style and personality of every bride,” Leyva reveals in a statement.

Models navigated the grand curving twin staircases in The Lobby before posing at the second-floor runway with a striking backdrop, “Sunburst,” the iconic sculpture by National Artist Napoleon Abueva that was installed in 1994.

Using luxurious fabrics, ornate materials and delicate laces, Leyva’s extravagant ensembles will find favor among his upscale clientele as well as his celebrity muses, which include Heart Evangelista.

A strong proponent of the Filipiniana, some of his opulent pieces are contemporary takes on the traditional terno, which he adorned with Jewelmer pearls and lush embellishments.

A welcome inclusion in Leyva’s collection are suits for the dashing groom. In his attempt to redefine formal menswear, he merged classic tailoring with the avant-garde use of brocade.

The show was directed by Robby Carmona, with the venue transformed by Gideon Hermosa, Michael Ruiz and Teddy Manuel into a botanical wonderland. It was feel-good glamour in a garden setting, somewhat like the Met Gala in New York.