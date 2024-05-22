WATCH: Michael Leyva bridal fashion show in Manila Pen

MANILA, Philippines — More than a decade after his unforgettable debut in fashion, Michael Leyva finds his mettle as a wedding designer.

On May 11, the young designer showcased his Michael Leyva Manila Bridal Couture 2025 collection in The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

With the soon-to-be-phased-out Jeepney as centerpiece, Leyva’s 34 ethereal looks, perhaps an homage to his age, were presented during the hotel’s “10th Timeless Weddings at The Peninsula and More” fair. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Anjilica Andaya