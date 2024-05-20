^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finalists flex muscles, abs

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Summer just got hotter as food label Century Tuna recently unveiled actress Kathryn Bernardo as its new endorser and 36 hopefuls as the finalists of Century Tuna Superbods 2024 with theme, “Best You Ever.”

At a recent runway show in Whitespace events place in Makati, the finalists flexed their muscles and abs in swimwear and in active wear by local fashion brand Bench.

Now on its 9th season, Superbods is set to culminate with a Finals Night on July 9. The male and female grand winners will each receive P500,000 tax-free, while the runners-up will receive P200,000 tax-free. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

CENTURY TUNA SUPERBODS SEARCH
