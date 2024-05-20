Inka Magnaye bags Media’s Choice Century Tuna Superbods 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Voice artist Inka Magnaye was chosen by the media as this year’s Media’s Choice honoree for the female category, while fellow digital creator Jeff Ong was picked for the male counterpart of this year’s Century Tuna Superbods competition.

Inka and Jeff were awarded with certificates at the recent unveiling of the 36 finalists in Whitespace, Makati City, where actress Kathryn Bernardo was also introduced as new Century Tuna endorser.

On Instagram, Inka shared her motivation for joining this year’s fitness contest.

“I want to be strong because I know what it feels like to be completely helpless. I want to be strong because my body’s default has always been to freeze and I’m tired of it,” she began.

“I want to be strong because I refuse to be at the mercy of someone else’s total control. I want to be strong because I was brave enough to step in and help someone else, and being able to do that for her made me feel like I was able to make up for the many times I needed it but couldn’t.

“Because the stronger I get, the more it heals the scared and violated version of me that couldn’t do anything. The stronger I get, the more I can protect the people I love and everyone else around me.

“The stronger I get, the more I can prevent what happened to me from happening to others… And if there’s someone around me whose no doesn’t get respected, I can be strong enough to make sure that it does.”

According to Inka, with or without the competition, she is really on her way to a healthier lifestyle.

“It reminded me that with or without this competition, this is the lifestyle I lead. With or without this competition, I do post and share my journey with the hopes to inspire and elicit emotions and change. With or without this competition, I create content,“ she said.

It can be recalled that Inka made headlines after she granted public clamor for her to dub Alexandra Trese for a Netflix animated series.

She then made history as the first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film by dubbing a part of Hollywood film “Blue Beetle.”

Inka is among those vying to win Century Tuna Superbods on the Finals Night on July 9. The male and female grand winners will each receive P500,000 tax-free, while the runners-up will receive P200,000 tax-free.