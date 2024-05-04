Michelle Dee, other beauty queens select new Limgas na Pangasinan titleholders

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee, together with Universal Woman 2024 winner Maria Gigante, Miss World 2021 finalist Tracy Maureen Perez, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 runner-up Billy Hakkenson, fashion designer Rhian Fernandez and ALV Pageant Circle Chief Executive Officer Arnold L. Vegafria were part of the selection committee at the recently concluded Limgas na Pangasinan 2024 search.

Lyha Yzihienne Laylo of Pozorrubio was crowned Limgas na Pangasinan World at the close of the evening ceremony. She was also declared as Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown and Darling of the Press.

Janesse Viktoria Mejia of Malasiqui was proclaimed Limgas na Pangasinan Grand, as well as being named Miss Talent, while Pearline Joy Bayog of Lingayen was hailed as Limgas na Pangasinan Mutya, aside from being awarded Miss Friendship.

Of the three new queens, it was Mejia who almost did not make it to the Top 5. Had panel chairman Arnold L. Vegafria not announced the oversight in not pointing out Mejia for tying with another finalist in the final round placement, she would have missed her chance.

Rebecca Rose Ayudan (Urbiztondo), Izzy Niña Bernardino (Sta. Barbara) and Paulie Alexie Carnat (Binalonan) were declared runners-up in descending order.

The other candidates who made it to the Top 10 were Andrea Cayabyab (San Fabian), who also won the Best Artist Video and Miss Photogenic, Tonette Alexandra Mendoza (Mangatarem), Camille Angela Suratos (Mangaldan) and and Reeven Sabado (Umingan), who also won the Best Advocacy Video.

The other special award recipients were Yra May Secretario (Smart Texters' Choice/San Manuel) and Dianna Mae Pangan (Best Creative Costume/Calasiao). Pangan's designer was named Best Creative Costume Designer, while Edison Bergantiños won as Best Evening Gown Designer for creating the silhouette for Balungao's representative.

"Limgas na Pangasinan is an annual event of our Pista'y Dayat celebration. It is one of the festival highlights, symbolizing all that is beautiful in Pangasinan. Aesthetics is an essential part of our governance," said provincial governor Ramon. Guico III during his welcoming message prior to the start of the pageant.

"The local government unit (LGU) of the top winner also receives a cash prize of P1 million to fund its tourism, arts and culture programs," he added.

Outgoing queens Nikhisah Buenafe Cheveh (World), Rona Lalaine Lopez (Grand) and Stacey de Ocampo (Mutya) crowned their successors at the end of the crowning ceremonies. The 2023 winners, Cheveh and De Ocampo, will be competing in their forthcoming national pageants, while newly crowned local Grand winner Mejia will be the first to compete of her fellow queen sisters in the Miss Grand Philippines search this year.

Hosted by GMA sportscaster Martin Javier and Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, with entertainment number from actor Derrick Monasterio, the 2024 Limgas na Pangasinan coronation night was streamed to a global audience via the Province of Pangasinan's channel on Facebook.

