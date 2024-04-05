Limgas na Pangasinan organization launches 2024 pageant

MANILA, Philippines — Pageant chairperson Maan Tuazon-Guico, together with the local chief executives and tourism officers of the local government units (LGUs) represented, formally introduced the 20 candidates for the Limgas na Pangasinan 2024 pageant to members of the media at the ballroom of The Monarch Hotel in Calasiao recently.

"Gov. Ramon Guico III and I have a lot of advocacy here in Pangasinan that will uplift the culture, arts, and tourism sectors of our province, together with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. Aside from the title of Limgas na Pangasinan World, two other titles are at stake - the Limgas na Pangasinan Mutya and Limgas na Pangasinan Grand. The three title holders will represent the province in the Miss World Philippines, Mutya ng Pilipinas, and Miss Grand Philippines pageants," shared the province's First Lady.

"Limgas na Pangasinan is a pageant that aims to empower women. It is a platform that gives them purpose, teaches them to pursue their respective advocacy, and have the heart to serve the province. The beneficiary of our outreach program changes from year to year. This year, the recipient is the Pototan Elementary School in Binmaley, where students and the school were, finally, given their own source of clean water," she added.

This year's roster of candidates, in the order they were presented, are:

1) Pearline Joy M. Bayog (Lingayen)

2) Paulie Alexa F. Carnat (Binalonan)

3) Alyssa Jeneveve Padillon (Urdaneta City)

4) Irish Ann D. Caido (Asingan)

5) Rhein Nacynete M. Valdez (San Carlos City)

7) Jenesse Viktoria D. Mejia (Malasiqui)

8) Danica N. Maglalang (Mapandan)

9) Diana Mae B. Pangan (Calasiao)

10) Jary L. Padica (Balungao)

11) Jay Ann Zarate (Manaoag)

12) Reeven L. Sabado (Umingan)

13) Yra May M. Secretario (San Manuel)

14) Camille Angela Suratos (Mangaldan)

15) Lyha Yzihienne M. Laylo (Pozorrubio)

16) Rebecca Rose P. Ayudan (Urbiztondo)

17) Kathleen Jane M. Andaya (Villasis)

18) Ruth Mae S. Artates (Sual)

19) Izzy Nina V. Bernardino (Sta. Barbara)

20) Tonette Alexandrea G. Mendoza (Mangatarem)

Earl D.C. Bracamonte

One candidate withdrew from the official lineup. Kayzel B. Nation of Rosales bowed out from the race because the pageant schedule was in conflict with her schooling.

"The pageant is one of the highlights of the Pista'y Dayat, our annual festival every month of April that runs from April 5 through May 2. It is also one of the most anticipated events of the festival.

"The Limgas pageant is also a better way to present our beauty and grace, while presenting it with a purpose. This sashing ceremony starts the month-long journey to the select our queens for 2024," enthused vice-governor Mark Lambino, during the confab that ensued.

The Limgas na Pangasinan 2024 coronation night will unfold on April 26 in the Provincial Capitol grounds. Outgoing queens Limgas na Pangasinan Grand Rona Lalaine Lopez, Limgas na Pangasinan Mutya Stacey de Ocampo, and Limgas na Pangasinan World Nikhisah Buenafe Cheveh will crown their successors at the culmination of the final show.