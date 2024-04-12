Marina Summers guesting at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation

MANILA, Philippines — Drag queen Marina Summers will make a guest appearance at the upcoming coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024.

The MUPH organization confirmed Marina's participation its social media accounts last April 11.

"Universe, it’s SUMMERtime!" MUPH said in its announcement. "With this guesting, we’re all winners, baby."

Marina is fresh off a finals appearance on the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" where she finished as joint-third.

The competition was won by Great Britain's Tia Kofi, however Marina was arguably the show's biggest star after weekly praises from the judges and audiences.

Alan Carr called Marina a Lip Sync Assassin and Michelle Visage said she was "a drag queen's drag queen," and was the only contestant with multiple badges from maxi challenges and runways at three.

The Filipino drag queen's highlights include impersonating boxer Manny Pacquiao during the Snatch Game, being dubbed the best dancer on the cast, and receiving an uplifting comment from RuPaul that she was "born to do drag."

Marina has also been donning Filipino outfits on and off the stage, often wearing terno or woven textiles when in the Werk Room and tapping the help of designers for the runways.

Among those runway looks are a volcano dress and lava gown designed by Job Dacon and Mak Tumang (a spin on Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's iconic dress), a Bangus Terno designed by Axel Que, and a traditional Yakan wedding ceremony attire.

Probably the drag queen's lasting legacy on the show is her now-iconic stare attributed to another Filipino Miss Universe winner Pia Wurtzbach.

She previously finished as the runner-up of the inaugural "Drag Race Philippines," which crowned Precious Paula Nicole.

Over 50 beauty queens are vying to succeed Michelle Dee as Miss Universe Philippines at the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena on May 22.

The Philippines' representative will then fly to Mexico later this year to try and win the country's fifth Miss Universe title.

