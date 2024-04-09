Ex-cheerleader Cam Lagmay takes over as Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Former cheerleader Cam Lagmay now carries the Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City (MUPH-QC) title less than a week after Lorraine Ojimba stepped away for health reasons.

Lagmay will now represent Quezon City at the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on May 22 as she hopes to succeed reigning beauty queen Michelle Dee.

MUPH-QC confirmed Lagmay's coronation on social media, saying her journey would be "a testament on how hard work, determination, and drive can make dreams come true."

The organization noted that the former captain of the University of the Philippines Pep Squad is related to Geronima Pecson, the country's first female senator, and the late National Scientist Alfredo Lagmay.

"However, while she was determined to follow their footsteps, she had a different approach in mind," MUPH-QC said. "She dreamt of becoming a beauty queen who could inspire people to reach their full potential when they take care of themselves and others."

On her own social media accounts, Lagmay expressed gratitude to the organization and to her supporters for the CAM back (comeback).

"To my beloved Quezon City, this is it!!! I'm excited — and deeply honored — to represent our glorious city. I promise to use all my strength, experience, and positivity to become the star that lights the universe with you all," Lagmay ended.

MUPH-QC previously reported that its initial representative Ojimba withdrew because of personal matters that took toll on her mental and physical well-being.

Kananga's representative for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Natasha Jung also withdrew and was replaced by her runner-up Phoebe Arrianna Torita. Meanwhile, Angeles City's Joanne Thornley and Kiara London from the Filipino community in Washington, United States withdrew entirely.

Over 50 beauty queens are competing for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 to represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico later this year where Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor.

