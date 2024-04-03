All is set for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines — It's that time of the year again, when the Miss Universe Philippines Organization selects its representative to the annual Miss Universe pageant.

Just as fans and supporters were enjoying Michelle Marquez Dee's reign, a new queen will be crowned in over a month's time.

On social media, @themissuniverseph wrote, "The most beautiful day in the Philippines will happen on May 22."

In another post, the national organization also voiced its stance against cyber bullying. It wrote, "The Miss Universe Philippines Organization strongly condemns any and all forms of cyber bullying towards the organization, the delegates, and anybody associated with the pageant."

Pageant fans may be missing Angeles City from the official lineup of delegates during the final show. This is because Miss Universe Angeles City Joanne Thornley has bowed out from the national race due to health issues. Unlike the Kananga organization who replaced their representative, the Angeles City organization decided not to send a replacement.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night will unfold in SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 22. Outgoing queen Michelle Marquez Dee will be crowning her successor at the close of the ceremonies. The new queen will be competing with other international delegates in Mexico City in November. Stay tuned!