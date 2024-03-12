Emma Stone admits wardrobe malfunction during surprise Best Actress win

MANILA, Philippines — On an Oscars night dominated by "Oppenheimer" and Kenergy, Emma Stone's second Best Actress win was a highlight for several reasons.

Of all the categories this year, the Best Actress race was once again the most intriguing with the tipped frontrunners Emma for "Poor Things," Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Sandra Hüller for "Anatomy of a Fall."

Many predicted Lily, the first Native American woman to be nominated, had a slight edge following her wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, leading to many being surprised when Emma was announced as the winner.

The actress herself seemed stunned before embracing her husband Dave McCary, co-star Mark Ruffalo, and director Yorgos Lanthimos. On her way to the stage, Emma could be seen mouthing "My dress is broken!"

Emma's outfit was a customized strapless mint-colored mermaid gown by Louis Vuitton, paired with high jewelry from the French luxury fashion house.

She began her acceptance speech by showing off her wardrobe malfunction, "My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure," which ellicited laughter from the crowd,

Earlier in the ceremony, "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling performed his Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" live for the very first time, one of the Oscars' highest points as the Best Supporting Actor nominee paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe and "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend."

Coincidentally Ryan was Emma's co-star in the movie musical "La La Land," which earned her her first Best Actress win in 2017.

Shoving away how flustered she was, Emma thanked the past winners who presented the award led by predecessor Michelle Yeoh and her fellow nominees Lily, Sandra, Annette Bening for "Nyad," and Carey Mulligan for "Maestro."

"The other night I was panicking, as you can see it happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it,'" Emma continued.

She proceeded to thanking Yorgos, the entire "Poor Things" team, and her family led by Dave.

"Most importantly my daughter who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor, I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," the actress ended. "So thank you so much. Don't look at the back of my dress!"

Later in the post-show press room, Emma revealed her dress was sewn back after a zipper likely popped, reiterating Ryan's performance likely caused the malfunction.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Emma switched to another customized Louis Vuitton dress, a sheer lace cobweb gown adorned with diamond shaped silver discs.

"Poor Things" also awards for costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling.

"Oppenheimer" led the charge with seven wins including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. — the three men won their first Oscars after years in the entertainment business.

