Oscars 2024 fashion: Top 10 looks, who wore who

British actress Cynthia Erivo (L) and US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande present the award for Best Original Score onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The 96th Academy Awards fashion parade on the red carpet reception simply continued the annual Hollywood spectacle that culminates the awards season annually.

Male celebrities looked dapper in their 'de rigeur' coat and tie ensembles. The actresses, on the other hand, sizzled in their gowns of choice; with most opting for metallic hues, the classic black, or the cool shades of azure.

This year, Hollywood's best and brightest flocked to the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard to honor the creme de la creme from movies made in 2023. The "Oscar Walk," referring to the red carpet arrival area, is 900 feet long and 33 feel wide. It would take one to walk its entirety in two to three minutes, but with the "step and repeat" posing along the way for photographers, it would take longer than three minutes to reach the auditorium. The "step and repeat" areas have set dressing Oscar statues standing at 7.5 feet, with each weighing 65 pounds.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

One of the early arrivals was "Dune 2" star Anya Taylor-Joy who glowed in a silver off-the-shoulder Dior haute couture ball gown, with an art of repetition detailing.

Anya, said Dior, "illuminated the red carpet in a magnetic Dior Couture ivory silk silhouette inspired by Christian Dior’s iconic Venus dress."

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Another lady in silver was Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything, Everywhere All At Once") who shone in a one-sided ensemble that fell to a side hustle and train, complete with opera gloves from the House of Balenciaga. "Dune 2" star Florence Pugh donned a slinky number with a scooped neck detail.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

For a touch of color, "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo wore her character Elphaba's color in a leather Louis Vuitton creation. Academy Award winner Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk") was garbed in an asymmetrical vermilion number with a front slit.

Couples and families also made an appearance at the red carpet. Among then were Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Plemmons. Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage ("Leaving Las Vegas") and daughter. Multi-awarded director Steven Spielberg ("Schindler's List," "Saving Private Ryan") also attended the ceremonies with his daughter. While Nominee Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction") arrived with his wife.

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli

Another couple who dressed up in the same color hue were John Krasinski, in a cream-colored suit, and wife, nominee Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer"), who looked divine in a Schiaparelli body bugger that fell to a train.

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Nominee Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") arrived with his family wearing an unbuttoned shirt beneath a black suit with a metallic trimming. For his “I'm Just Ken” performance, he wore a crystal-covered hot pink Gucci suit.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Best Actress winner Emma Stone ("Poor Things") was a vision in a pale mint blue Louis Vuitton peplum gown with a sweeping train. This is Emma's second win, after her first with "La La Land."

Another stunner in blue was Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong-O ("12 Years A Slave") who looked regal in a design with scooped neckline and a back-revealing cut.

Another lady in blue was nominee Annette Bening ("Nyad") who wore a sequinned balmacaan over a jumpsuit, reminiscent of a Gloria Swanson outfit in "Sunset Boulevard." So was Best Supporting Actress winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") who was decked in a cerulean pompom-sleeved ensemble.

Nominee Willem Dafoe ("Poor Things") came in a charcoal gray suit. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looked dapper in a metallic gray suit with a burgundy follard. Marvel star Chris Hemsworth arrived the same time as Best Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer"), who both ditched the tie. And so did Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing," "Missouri").

Those who arrived in the "de rigeur" black coat and tie ensemble included Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley ("Gandhi"), Best Director winner Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer"), nominee Bradley Cooper ("Maestro"), and Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz ("Django Unchained," "Inglorious Basterds"), among many others.

Zendaya in Armani

Presenter Melissa McCarthy wore a pink-and-orange layered ensemble. "Dune" star Zendaya looked shapely in a palm tree printed figure-bugging number from Armani Privé.

Charlize Theron in Dior

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (Monster) turned heads in an avante garde Grecian Dior ensemble.

Margot Robbie in Versace

Black was also a preferred color for the ladies. Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") donned a creation that was a collaboration between Gucci and an indigenous designer. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer ("The Help") also came in black. Margot Robbie ("Barbie") also wore a stunning and figure defining ebony bustier from Versace.

Academy Award winner Jessica Lange ("Tootsie," "Blue Sky") was also in black. And so was "Sex & The City" star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga

Although Carey Mulligan lost in the Best Actress race this year, the "Maestro" star was a winner in a black Balenciaga number.

The Academy changed back to the classic red carpet from last year's champagne-colored rugs that were a nightmare to clean. The Oscar Walk this year was less hectic, less hurried, and less crowded. And the ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, sailed so smoothly.

