Game on: How collagen helps athletes

MANILA, Philippines — Collagen can help athletes protect themselves from harmful UV rays.

Anna Perez, president and chief executive officer of My Daily Collagen, told Philstar.com that collagen components can help triathletes recover faster.

"Sa runners doing outdoors, it helps skin protection from the UV rays because collagen helps strengthen the skin to protect from harmful UV rays," she said.

"And also, because of the amino acids collagen has, it supports recovery after strenuous activity whether it's run, triathlon, or bike," she added.

Perez also explained the health benefits of collagen to non-athletes.

"Collagen was first marketed as beauty supplement but actually beauty is just a side effect when you take collagen. It's for overall health. Since 30% of our body is made of protein and 80% of that is collagen and as we age it depletes, that's why we need to supplement ourselves with collagen," she said.

Subic Bay’s most anticipated and well-participated multi-sport event in 2023 returns as this year’s My Daily Collagen Triathlon takes place on March 10.

Aptly called a beginner-friendly race for aspiring triathletes, the My Daily Collagen Triathlon 2024 event continues to offer safe courses for triathlon rookies, race veterans and even seasoned triathletes as well: Standard Distance (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run), Sprint Distance (750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run) and Standard Distance Relay (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run).

7s Super League

The much-anticipated inaugural 7s Super League is set to kick off, ushering a new era of football excitement in the Philippines.

Organized by 7x7 Football Philippines, the league aims to redefine football in the country with its seven-a-side format. With a compact field and smaller teams, matches are expected to be high-scoring and action-packed.

Elite teams comprising top-tier football talent from various cities across Metro Manila will compete in the league’s debut season. Among the seven participating teams are the Alabang South Supers, BGC Soldiers, Pampanga Strikers, Paranaque Super Nets, Quezon City Heroes, Siniloan GOM Blues and Pasig City Pirates.

With a blend of local and international players, the 7s Super League adds a global dimension to the competition, offering fans exciting matchups and diverse playing styles that contribute to the rich tapestry of football in the Philippines.

Anton del Rosario, chief executive officer and founder of 7x7 Football Philippines, expressed his enthusiasm for the league’s launch, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize football in the country.

“This will be a game-changer for football in the Philippines,” he said.

“The unique format, combined with the caliber of players involved, promises to deliver an unforgettable football experience.”

