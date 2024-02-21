LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates (from left): Ahtisa Manila (Quezon Province), Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City) and Christi Lynn McGarry (Taguig).

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines Organization formally presented its official 2024 lineup of its annual national search.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Hello, Philippines! Mabuhay! Meet the much talked-about delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 competition... Tomorrow, the stars shine brighter than ever in our Universe."

With a number of highly qualified entrants in this year's competition, pageant aficionados are of the opinion that this batch will face a "bloodbath" before heralding a victor.

The high number of aspirants will necessitate a game plan that would cover all "bases" of the competition. They include frontrunners who have already competed on the international stage and strong contenders who have done the rounds of competing in the national searches.

Here's hoping our national winner breaks the semis in Mexico, because no Filipina delegate has placed in any of the four times — 1978, 1989, 1993, 2007 — that the Central American nation has hosted the international finals.

In alphabetical order, the 2024 candidates are:

Elaine Bernales (Albay)

Joanne Thornley (Angeles City)

Kymberlee Street (Australia, OFC)*

Yvonne Catamco (Bacolod)

Kim Victoria Vincent (Bacoor)

Tara Mae Valencia (Baguio)

Juvel Ducay (Bantayan Island)

Mariztella Lat (Batangas)

Bianca Gaviola (Bohol)

Natasha Jane Bajuyo (Bukidnon)

Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan)

Daniel Alcantara Villar (Cabanatuan)

Lynn Eirene Lomongo (Cagayan de Oro)

Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Rethiana Rosa (Camiguin)

Deanna Mate (Cavite)

Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu)

Maria Isabel Pelayo (Davao)

Johanna Yulo (Davao del Sur)

Matea Mahal Smith (Florida, OFC)*

Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii, OFC)*

Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City)

Natasha Jung (Kananga)

Alexandra Mae Rosales (Laguna)

Nica Zosa Nabua (Lapu-Lapu City)

Angel Rose Tambal (Leyte)

Rikki Mae dela Peña (Lucban)

Victoria Leslie Ingram (Mandaue)

Ysabel Macuja (Manila)

Elle Hallman (Mariveles)

Mary Yasol (Miami, OFC)

Kristine Jane Sarsalejo (Misamis Oriental)

Mary Rose Guiral (Naic)

Kayla Rabaya Carter (Northern California, OFC)*

Marinell Salvador (Nueva Ecija)

Zoleil Mellane Taño (Occidental Mindoro)

Hershey Mhae Senit (Pagadian)

Raven Doctor (Palawan)

Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga)

Jiheah Grace Lumague (Pangasinan)

Selena Antonio Reyes (Pasig)

Lorraine Ojimba (Quezon. City)

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Stephanie Faye Gerona (Quirino)

Eunice Deza (San Pablo City)

Joshell de Ocampo (Siargao)

Trizia Lorenz Am again (Silang)

Janey Lyn Hammond (Southern California, OFC)*

Jenina Lui (Sydney, OFC)*

Tamara Ocier (Tacloban)

Christi Lynn McGarry (Taguig)

Mary Josephine Paaske (Talisay City)

Kim Irish Placibe (Toledo City)

Zhyra Mae Cabalza (Tuguegarao)

Christina dela Cruz Chalk (United Kingdom)

Denise Nicole (Virginia, OFC)*

Kiara Landon (Washington, OFC)*

Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales)

Note: *OFC (Overseas Filipino Community)

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 final show is slated to unfold on May 11 in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Reigning queen Michelle Marquez Dee will crown her successor at the close of the coronation rites. Stay tuned!

