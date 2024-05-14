'This journey's been ours': Michelle Dee marks Miss Universe Philippines coronation anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee marked the anniversary of her coronation as Miss Universe Philippines, just over a week before she names her successor.

Michelle posted on her Instagram account a video of her crowning moment as well as a clip onstage with her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

"This has been an incredible year for the books and one heck of a ride all together," Michelle wrote in the post's caption.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines expressed her gratitude to all her supporters and people who backed her, "This journey has been ours, a true representation of our resilience and a celebration who we’re proud to be. All love."

Among those who sent congratulatory messages for Michelle's coronation anniversary were fellow beauty queens Pauline Amelinckx and Samantha Panlilio, designer Mark Bumgarner, drag queen Marina Summers, and host-personality Tim Yap.

On May 22 in Mall of Asia Arena, over 50 delegates from around and beyond the Philippines will vie to be Michelle's successor as Miss Universe Philippines.

The winner will then represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico later this year in hopes of winning the country's fifth title.

