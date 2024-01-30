Heart Evangelista back to working with Albert Kurniawan after glam team rift; gets emotional

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista showed a vulnerable part of herself in a new video where she touched upon unnamed people in the past who wronged her.

Last January 25, Heart posted on her YouTube channel a video detailing her trips to Singapore and Indonesia last year, parts of which she was joined by her husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

At the video's hour mark, Heart, dressed in all-white, began talking about some personal problems which has her all teary-eyed.

"Whenever I get personal problems, I couldn't even be in a bad mood, because they would make me feel like I'm so toxic," Heart said. "So ngayon I try to be happy, not be selfish, but sometimes I'm only human, and I'm really tired."

Heart continued by saying she's tired of overthinking what others are saying, that being called a bad person makes one believe they deserve it, so she responds by entertaining and overcompensating.

Later in the video, Heart was seen sitting in the floor when a person behind the camera points out the people she's referring to are gone, which Heart acknowledged, but indicated she feels the need now to be perfect even to people still close to her now.

"Before I was triggered because they make me think na competition ['to], they would feed that to me," Heart carried on. "But now that I'm alone, it's really not about other people, it's like they really destroyed my inner joy, how bubbly I was, how I was so carefree."

To that extent, Heart felt the said individuals have muddied the area she works in, which she'll get over but through a process, this as she got tissue paper to wipe her tears and blow her nose.

Heart reiterated that she wasn't a bad person and that while she did have issues of her own at the time, they did not involve the people who supposedly maligned her; Heart even quipped that she couldn't go shopping, which elicited laughter from her companions.

A videographer named Julius offered advice to Heart that his coach told him about people having the power to choose to change or what kind of environment they want their mind to be in.

The socialite-artist briefly went into a rant about a certain "he" that took out all of their collaborations together, which only amplified Heart's thoughts she was in the wrong.

"Mayroon pala akong natitirang damage nila sa akin. It's not anymore about them and what they do now, it's the damage," Heart said to which Julius replied, "Forgiveness is not really for them, it's for you, to be free."

Heart admitted at that time she was not yet at a forgiving stage but knows she will get there eventually, and on that note the video proceeded with Heart's errands abroad.

Earlier in the video, Heart was seen reuniting with celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan for a Tiffany photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar in Indonesia. Kurniawan, who came from Indonesia, was with the same team as Heart's former makeup artist Justin Soriano. Kurniawan told Philstar.com in a prior interview before Heart and Justin's falling out that he was the one who introduced Justin to Heart because Kurniawan could no longer attend to Heart due to his busy schedule.

It can be recalled that Heart had a falling out with her former makeup artists Justin and Jeck Aguilar, who were allegedly fired after "maxing out" Heart's credit card and spending her money, but these have not been confirmed.

Justin and Jeck were recently unable to board a flight to Dubai where they were due to meet Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, with whose glam team they are now a part of, supposedly because of a hold departure order.

The Department of Justice clarified there was no such order on record or even an international lookout bulletin order, and the issue actually involved authorities in Dubai.

RELATED: DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista’s ex-glam team