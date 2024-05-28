Sip some tropical freshness in a cup at new 7-Eleven Cafe Reserve in Pasig City

Coffee blends, matcha and oven-fresh bakes—there’s a lot brewing at this new concept store

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from the convenience offered to its patrons, 7-Eleven is also widely famed for its unique concepts spanning products to in-store experiences. Coming in hot and strong this year, the brand is opening its doors to a new concept store Cafe Reserve to treat customers with a delicious coffee or matcha, in hand.

Cafe Reserve is located at Parc Chateau Sapphire Road in San Antonio, Pasig with an enhanced and modern twist in the way 7-Eleven brews its coffee products. Here, Filipinos are in for a fresh hangout spot offering an ambiance reminiscent of prime coffeehouses—adorned with comfortable seating and inviting—but with the convenient and easy service that 7-Eleven is known for.

Ensuring that customers can enjoy the upscale quality without the need to splurge, everyone is free to relax with Cafe Reserve’s competitive list of baked goods and blends. The layout and menu are simple where comfort and inclusive atmosphere are the best quirks.

With prices ranging from P75 to P110, beverage buffs are guaranteed to enjoy different brews made with the rich taste of 100% Ethiopian beans. Like a classic 7-Eleven lineup, this comes with exciting options as well.

People can choose different flavors such as Americano with hints of vibrant, fruity and flowery characteristics. French Vanilla, Spanish Latte and Mochaccino are also available in hot or iced.

Just in time for the summer season, get a boost of that tropical freshness in a cup of Iced Coconut Latte or Iced Orange Coffee.

The Iced Matcha makes a great choice too to uplift one’s mood on a humdrum day.

To cap the promise of accessible indulgence, a bakery with freshly made pastries like Butter Croissants, Chocolate Drizzled Croissant and Corned Beef Pandesal are available from P49 to P59, making them the perfect pairs for each beverage.

Unlike 7-Eleven’s original in-house coffee brands of City Cafe and City Prima, Cafe Reserve’s design is crew-served where customers can sit and relish in a welcoming and elevated environment, but for a price that’s easy on the pocket.

Another steaming plus about this: it’s available 24/7, suitable for early risers or night owls to spend their downtime or relax after a day of work grind. If one suddenly craves other snacks and a bigger munch, all 7-Eleven grubs and merchandise are also up for grabs.

Try the blends of Cafe Reserve and visit its flagship store at Parc Chateau Sapphire Road, San Antonio, Pasig City.

Cheers to 40 years with 7-Eleven

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by 7-Eleven. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.