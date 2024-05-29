Like mother, like daughter: Angel Aquino, Iana Bernardez star in Philstar.com’s sustainable fashion editorial

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

In the following photos, Angel and Iana show their chemistry as models, actresses and timeless "like mother, like daughter" Filipina morena beauties. — Photos by EC Toledo

On Iana: From ReRunway: Jacket made of recycled cloth facemasks

Tote bag made of recycled facemasks

Dangling earrings made of recycled buttons, hardware, beads and semi-precious stones From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Stella dress made of upcycled "katsa" or flour sack

Yakan shoes from Filipino section On Angel: From ReRunway: Banana Leaf Filipiniana embroidered by Bulacan women, with matching Burdang Lumban panuelo

Earrings used as hair adornments, made of upcycled buttons, hardware and semi-precious stones from broken jewelry From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: "When Life Gives You Lemons, Grab Tequila and Salt" statement Banig bag available at Eco Corner

Stella Palazzo pants made of recycled "Katsa" or muslin cloth

Liberté nude crop top as innerwear

Olive green and black espadrilles with Banig-weave rug upper available at the Filipino section Philstar.com/EC Toledo

Angel wears: From ReRunway: multi-way poncho/skirt in Benguet fabric and upcycled textiles;

upcycled denim, Yakan and Inabel cargo pants;

earrings made of upcycled tabs from Tahanang Walang Hagdanan;

earrings worn as hair accents Iana wears: From ReRunway: "Steal like an artist" cardigan made of upcycled materials and indigenous Igorot fabric

Modern Bahag culottes

Dangling earrings made of recycled buttons, hardware, beads and semi-precious stones Philstar.com/EC Toledo

On Angel: From ReRunway: Modern Kimona with reversible front and back and built-in cape/hoodie

Modern Saya (reconstructed skirt with Inabel patches)

Amethyst necklace with Boracay fishing boats pendant From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Privileged white flats with siver buckles On Iana: From ReRunway: Black and grey dress made of upcycled mesh dress, draped excess lace, Inabel table runner and tin can tabs woven by Tahanang Walang Hagdanan

Necklace made of recycled keychain rings with crab pendant made of upcycled Mother-of-Pearl trimmings and coffee capsules by Negros Cultural Foundation

Cocktail rings made of upcycled wine bottle stoppers

Rattan bag with removable crab pendants made of upcycled Mother-of-Pearl trimmings and coffee capsules by Negros Cultural Foundation From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Black Privileged buckle shoes Philstar.com/EC Toledo

On Angel: From ReRunway: Beaded gown made of upcycled lace with asymmetrical neckline

Upcycled royal blue suit with satin Alampay handpainted by Bulacan women

Woodcarved flower earrings from Cebu From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Varnished wood and snakeskin clutch bag found in the Filipino section

Privileged nude patent leather stilettos Iana wears: From ReRunway: White bare back gown made of recycled lace, sequins and previously damaged neoprene From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Stella faux pearl and silver dangling earrings

"Brave" Banig clutch bag found in Filipino section

Privileged nude stilettos Philstar.com/EC Toledo

---

Produced and styled by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Clothes, bags and accessories by ReRunway, a sustainable social enterprise espousing circular fashion through upcycling, 100% zero waste and handmade techniques, as well as sourcing from Indigenous Peoples and non-government organizations such as Negros Cultural Foundation and Tahanang Walang Hagdanan.

Shoes by Privileged

Additional shoes, bags and accessories by Eco Corner, which houses Filipino products made of indigenous materials and textiles (Privileged, Stella and Eco Corner are available at Robinsons Department Store Galleria)

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila (Special thanks to Joba Botana and Jonie Dionisio)

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using sustainable Korean makeup brand barenbliss