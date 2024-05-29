Miss World Philippines announces 2024 official candidates lineup

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization held its last screening of applicants early this week in the Glass Ballroom of Okada, Manila.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "The search is on for the next exceptionally empowered Filipina.

"The search for beauty with a purpose is about to unfold!"

The partial list of candidates, in random order, are:

Patricia Bianca Tapia

Jasmine Omay

Elizah Africa

Dia Remulla Mate

Gabrielle Lantzer

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

Sophia Santos

Krishna Mendoza

Jewel Caparas

Christine Chagas

Maria Andrea Endicio

Riana Agatha Pangindian

Cly Juan

Jamila Dumlao

Lanz Marie Escalante

Regina Patiag

Angel Gutierrez

Alexandra Azanes

This year's crop of delegates include returnees, pageant veterans, and first-timers.

The Miss World Philippines final show is slated sometime in late July or early August.

The titles that are up of grabs are the Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Miss Tourism, as well as two princess (runners-up) titles.