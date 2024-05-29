Miss World Philippines announces 2024 official candidates lineup
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization held its last screening of applicants early this week in the Glass Ballroom of Okada, Manila.
In a social media post, the organization wrote, "The search is on for the next exceptionally empowered Filipina.
"The search for beauty with a purpose is about to unfold!"
The partial list of candidates, in random order, are:
- Patricia Bianca Tapia
- Jasmine Omay
- Elizah Africa
- Dia Remulla Mate
- Gabrielle Lantzer
- Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano
- Sophia Santos
- Krishna Mendoza
- Jewel Caparas
- Christine Chagas
- Maria Andrea Endicio
- Riana Agatha Pangindian
- Cly Juan
- Jamila Dumlao
- Lanz Marie Escalante
- Regina Patiag
- Angel Gutierrez
- Alexandra Azanes
This year's crop of delegates include returnees, pageant veterans, and first-timers.
The Miss World Philippines final show is slated sometime in late July or early August.
The titles that are up of grabs are the Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Miss Tourism, as well as two princess (runners-up) titles.