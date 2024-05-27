^

Banking

Palawan Group of Companies partners with DOLE MIMIROPA for underbanked beneficiaries

May 27, 2024
Palawan Group of Companies partners with DOLE MIMIROPA for underbanked beneficiaries
(From left) Rosemarie Hupanda, IMSD chief; Naoimi Lyn Abellana, regional director; Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Palawan Group of Companies’ chief business development officer; Missy Baldemor, head of B2B Department Palawan Group of Companies
MANILA, Philippines — As part of its commitment to making digital financial services available to all sectors, especially the marginalized and vulnerable, the Palawan Group of Companies has partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) MIMAROPA Region.

Palawan’s partnership with DOLE MIMAROPA has significantly improved and simplified the department’s disbursement processes for releasing stipends and salaries to the many beneficiaries.

Its various programs include Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD), the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and the Government Internship Program (GIP).

Since 2019, this collaboration has benefited over 37,000 DOLE beneficiaries, including marginalized workers, financially challenged but deserving students, out-of-school youth, and other underserved communities.

Because of this development, beneficiaries can now conveniently visit Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala branches in MIMAROPA or anywhere in the Philippines to cash out their disbursements via Palawan's e-wallet app, PalawanPay. This eliminates the need for long waits to claim their funds.

Rosemarie Hupanda, the chief of the Internal Management and Services Division of the DOLE MIMAROPA Region, sees the partnership as an efficient way of keeping their beneficiaries’ funds safe and secure.

"With Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala as our trusted partner in processing payments to beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD), Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and Government Internship Program (GIP), we experience seamless and hassle-free transactions, ensuring that funds reach their intended recipients promptly,” Hupanda said.

“Huge thanks to Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala for being our partner in providing meaningful assistance to our clients,” she continued.

Naomi Lyn Abellana, regional director of the DOLE MIMAROPA Region, is optimistic that their beneficiaries, some of whom had never had proper access to a regular bank's financial services, will enjoy Palawan's efficient and dependable “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” brand of service.

"I extend my sincerest appreciation to Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala for being our partner as a remittance service provider in facilitating financial transactions for various programs under DOLE. Your support has been invaluable in the successful implementation of our programs aimed at uplifting disadvantaged workers and empowering the youth through employment opportunities,” Abellana said.

"Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala’s reliable services have been instrumental in ensuring smooth and speedy disbursement of funds for our programs. Tunay ngang ang inyong serbisyo ay “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos. May our partnership continue to flourish in the coming years to benefit workers in the MIMAROPA region,” she added.

Users who have yet to try PalawanPay's services, are encouraged to download the app and experience for themselves the ease and convenience of navigating and using the app to pay for their bills, transfer funds online, buy mobile load, and do pawn renewals and other services with just a few taps on their mobile phones—it’s a win-win situation for everyone!

 

Download PalawanPay App now and be a verified user to enjoy an increased monthly transaction limit of up to P250,000, seamless and instant fund transfers to other banks and e-wallets, and no account expiration.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group of Companies.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

FINTECH

PALAWAN PAWNSHOP
