DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista’s ex-glam team

Heart Evangelista in a Giambattista Valli Paris creation as seen on her Instagram post.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) clarified that no hold departure order (HDO) was issued against the former glam team of socialite-artist Heart Evangelista.

The team, led by makeup artist Justin Luis Soriano, was supposed to go to Dubai earlier this week but was allegedly held up and unable to board due to a HDO.

Showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that the team intended to meet Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and fashion designer Mark Bumgarner in Dubai.

However, Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano clarified in a briefing that there was no HDO on record or even an international lookout bulletin order.

"'Yung airline mismo ang nag-offload doon sa mga pasahero na 'yun and they were advised to actually report [to] the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Embassy," Clavano explained. "On the side of the Philippines, wala naman tayong problema… it was on the side of the Dubai airport and Dubai authorities na nagka-problema."

ABS-CBN News also sought the Bureau of Immigration regarding the issue through its spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

“Daniel Mark Bumgarner, Earl Semitara, and Justin Luis Soriano have no active derogatory record with the BI," Sandoval said.

It can be recalled that Heart and her former glam team had a falling out last year.

Justin denied the rumors that they were fired by the actress because they "maxed out" her credit card and spent her money. — with reports from Jan Milo Severo

