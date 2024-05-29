In photos: Iana Bernardez slays Philstar.com's sustainable fashion shoot

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial highlighting sustainable clothing and accessories.

In the following photos, Iana shows her chops as an actress, model, and classic Filipina morena beauty just like her mom, Angel. — Photos by EC Toledo

On Iana: From ReRunway: Jacket made of recycled cloth facemasks

Tote bag made of recycled facemasks

Dangling earrings made of recycled buttons, hardware, beads and semi-precious stones From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Stella dress made of upcycled "katsa" or flour sack

Yakan shoes from Filipino section Philstar.com/EC Toledo

Iana wears: From ReRunway: White bare back gown made of recycled lace, sequins and previously damaged neoprene From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Stella faux pearl and silver dangling earrings

"Brave" Banig clutch bag found in Filipino section Philstar.com/EC Toledo

Iana wears: From ReRunway: White bare back gown made of recycled lace, sequins and previously damaged neoprene From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Stella faux pearl and silver dangling earrings

"Brave" Banig clutch bag found in Filipino section

Privileged nude stilettos Philstar.com/EC Toledo

On Iana: From ReRunway: Black and grey dress made of upcycled mesh dress, draped excess lace, Inabel table runner and tin can tabs woven by Tahanang Walang Hagdanan

Necklace made of recycled keychain rings with crab pendant made of upcycled Mother-of-Pearl trimmings and coffee capsules by Negros Cultural Foundation

Cocktail rings made of upcycled wine bottle stoppers

Rattan bag with removable crab pendants made of upcycled Mother-of-Pearl trimmings and coffee capsules by Negros Cultural Foundation From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Black Privileged buckle shoes Philstar.com/EC Toledo

On Iana: From ReRunway: "Steal like an artist" cardigan made of upcycled materials and indigenous Igorot fabric

Modern Bahag culottes

Dangling earrings made of recycled buttons, hardware, beads and semi-precious stones From Robinsons Department Store Galleria: Denim and Inabel bucket bag found in the Filipino section Philstar.com/EC Toledo

---

Produced and styled by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Clothes, bags and accessories by ReRunway, a sustainable social enterprise espousing circular fashion through upcycling, 100% zero waste and handmade techniques, as well as sourcing from Indigenous Peoples and non-government organizations such as Negros Cultural Foundation and Tahanang Walang Hagdanan.

Shoes by Privileged

Additional shoes, bags and accessories by Eco Corner, which houses Filipino products made of indigenous materials and textiles (Privileged, Stella and Eco Corner are available at Robinsons Department Store Galleria)

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila (Special thanks to Joba Botana and Jonie Dionisio)

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using sustainable Korean makeup brand barenbliss