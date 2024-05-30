MGI, energy science and female empowerment

MANILA, Philippines — Maibarara Geothermal Inc. (MGI) reservoir engineer Diana Lee Navarro has been accepted to the six-month Geothermal Training Programme offered by the GRO training center in Iceland under the auspices of UNESCO from May 28 to November 15.

Navarro is a licensed Chemical Engineer who graduated magna cum laude in 2020 from Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna and joined MGI in 2023.

As a reservoir engineer, she studies wellbore and reservoir performance using surface and subsurface data. This analysis allows her to forecast steam reserves and conduct wellbore simulations needed for optimizing production and injection wells utilization and ultimately resource management.

Navarro will embark on the rigorous training program that delves into various aspects of geothermal exploration, development and resource management. By equipping her with in-depth knowledge and industry best practices, MGI empowers her to play a pivotal role in the company’s future endeavors.

This testifies to MGI’s deep commitment to continuous learning and development for its employees.

The GRO GTP aligns with MGI’s commitment to responsible resource management and environmental stewardship. The company has previously sent two engineers, Marga Dimaandal and Ric dela Cruz, in 2019 and 2021, respectively, to attend the same training program.

