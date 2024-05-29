Korean brands' beauty guru shares cosmetics, skincare recommendations

MANILA, Philippines — At the recent sustainable fashion shoot by Philstar.com, the models were pampered with barenbliss, an innovative makeup brand, and Y.O.U. Beauty, a skincare line, both hailing from Korea.

Here, Stifin Clae Pineda, Y.O.U Beauty and barenbliss official Beauty Guru, shared the best features of the brands that are becoming among the new favorites of today's TikTok generation.

How did barenbliss get into the Philippine market?

“Barenbliss was founded by a Korean makeup artist way back in 2021. To be exact, in March 2021 in Korea. And then we launched Barenbliss here in the Philippines in June 2022. “It's a Korean beauty brand that offers a wide variety of makeup products and skincare as well. But right now, we're not offering skincare here in the Philippines. But we're focused on the color cosmetics. “We have the lip tints. There are a lot of finishes that Barenbliss is offering. And then we have a lot of cushion. This is the most awaited because right now we only have one variation of cushion. But eventually, this year, hopefully, we'll be able to launch two more types of cushion. “We will be having a 2D and super matte and full-coverage cushion. One has buildable coverage. Medium to full. “If you want to achieve skin like for everyday, you can go with a medium coverage, but if you want to level up, or you want a glam look, go for the fuller coverage of this cushion."

What are the bestselling products at the moment?

“Well, actually, for our bestselling products, the one I have mentioned, the cushion, and the tint. Well, actually, this Apple Mix Adorable Mousse Tint was launched last December. And as of now, its sales are really high because this tint delivers a satin finish. Gel texture, and it sets to a satin finish, not super matte and not super glossy, but perfectly in between."

It’s perfect for our weather?

"Yes, what’s beautiful is it’s not dry on the lips. And especially here in the Philippines where’s it’s hot and humid. So for this, uh, product, which is the Apple Mix Adorable Mousse Tint. It’s glossy and hydrating. It’s healthy on the lips because it has Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and a lot of skincare active."

Where are you found?

"Currently we have in Watsons and SM Beauty stores. We are in Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and here in the Philippines. With e-commerce, we are in Shoppee, TikTok, Lazada."

How’s the response of the Filipinos to the brand?

"Well, honestly, there are a lot of competitors right now, even the local brands. You know, there are a lot of competitors, especially color cosmetics. To be specific, the lip products and base products. So far, the Philippine consumers’ have welcomed the brand. "Because, you know, Korean makeup brands, they know what’s good for the skin. The Koreans are known to be very conscious when it comes to the skin. And what's good with this, we are cruelty-free, we are vegan also. And we avoided the 2, 000 plus banned ingredients. And paraben-free. "They’re eco-friendly. Even the packaging. As you can see, sobrang minimalist. Kaya kahit anong age talagang. gugustuhin yung packaging ng product."

Is it affordable to the average Filipino?

"Well, this one is an expert's formula and innovative packaging and designs. When it comes to price point, price range, masasabi ko na hindi siya yung typical na very affordable talaga. Medyo quite pricey but still worth it. You're focusing on the quality offered. It's not just the packaging. Barenbliss is really high quality.

What else should we know about barenbliss?

"This year, we have a lot of launches. As you can see, we have a lot of variations of makeup products. And this year, hopefully, we'll be able to launch all shades, all the products that will cater for all Filipinos. "The Dream Chaser, for example, is an eyeshadow. We have four variations of shades that you can use for everyday, for a date night, and for a glam look. "Korean makeup brands are known for being too white. Too white for our Filipino skin, for morena skin. But, currently, we're catering to all skin tones. From light, from fair, medium to deeper complexions. "We have a wide variety of shades that we offer. We're really for all skin tones. For all complexions. All ages. And all genders. And these are really safe for all skin types, whether you have a skin condition, because these are products that has skin-caring actives. "It's good even if you have sensitive skin. But I suggest to do patch test first before applying any makeup, kahit anong brand. But still, you have to consider your skin."

Please discuss your skincare brand, Y.O.U.?

"Y.O.U continuously innovates by offering products that address specific concerns especially for the Southeast Asian market to achieve and maintain healthy skin. During the shoot, the Y.O.U Golden Age Series was used as part of skin preparation. It is formulated with Bakuchiol to gently restore skin elasticity for firmer, plumper and younger-looking skin. "The series includes: The Golden Age Energizing Eye Cream, which is formulated with Vegan Retinol and Caffeine to visibly smoothen wrinkles, reduce puffiness, and brighten dark circles for a revitalized eye area.

The Golden Age Intensive Serum is formulated with Bakuchiol to gently restore skin elasticity for firmer, plumper, and younger-looking appearance. It is anti-aging, anti-oxidant and has brightening functions.

Lastly, the Golden Age 2 in 1 Essence is a lightweight essence that works to deeply hydrate the skin, strengthen skin barrier, and improve absorption of subsequent skin care products."

— Video by Anjilica Andaya