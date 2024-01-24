James Reid meets Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid had a memorable debut at Milan Fashion Week after meeting legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

James was a "special guest" for a fashion show of Emporio Armani, which he attended with his partner Issa Pressman.

He managed to grab a photo with the Armani founder and his daughter Roberta at the said event.

Also in attendance at the Armani show in James' row were Patrick Schwarzenegger, Glenn Yong, Josh Beauchamp, Corey Mylchreest, Naska, Harry Lawtey and Leo Woodall.

He also attended shows for other Italian fashion houses Fendi and Tod's.

James also went to Paris for the Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Show of Louis Vuitton, the first for its creative director Pharrell Williams, where he reunited with GOT7 member BamBam.

