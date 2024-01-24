James Reid reunites with GOT7's BamBam at Louis Vuitton show

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid attended the recent Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Show for French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton where he reunited with GOT7 member BamBam.

Both James and BamBam attended the show in Paris where singer-producer and Louis Vuitton's creative director Pharrell Williams revealed his first Fall-Winter collection.

Last year, BamBam performed at the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu organized by James' music label Careless.

Later in 2023, BamBam had a solo concert in the Araneta Coliseum where he sang Lola Amour's "Raining In Manila" and was joined by his "ate" Sandara Park.

James also attended shows at Milan Fashion Week for Fendi, Tod's and Armani, meeting the latter's legendary founder Giorgio Armani.

