Miss Supranational Organization explains pageant slogan

MANILA, Philippines — The different pageant systems have their own battle cries. For the Miss Universe (in the IMG era), it was "Confidently Beautiful." For Miss World, it's "Beauty with a Purpose," while for Miss International, it's "Cheer All Women."

In a social media post, the Miss Supranational Organization (MSO) expounded on what their "Aspirational/Inspirational" slogan meant; it being one of the most frequently asked questions they encounter. In a nutshell, it was all about the experience.

The MSO post read, "The time we spend together, if you are not present, and only focused on a crown, (then) you have lost already. Making the most out of the experience and keeping your mind open enough to learn new skills and make new connections is invaluable."

As a pageant system, the Mister and Miss Supranational pageant eliminates its delegates through a preliminary competition that is comprised of the following segments:

Supra Chat (Head-to-Head challenge)

Mr/Miss Influencer

Supra Model of the Year

Preliminary Confidence Evaluation (Swimwear)

Preliminary Elegance Evaluation (Evening wear)

Job Interview Evaluation

Behavior and Attitude

"We try to entertain our audience and feature all candidates to show respect to all countries that participate. Once the Top 24 are announced, the competition starts until the winner is announced," said the last part of the post.

The Miss Supranational and Mister Supranational takes place during Poland's Festival of Beauty in the summer months of July and August.

Reigning titleholder Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador will crown her successor at the close of the coronation ceremony this year.

The Philippines won its first Supranational crown with Johanna Datul in 2013. Last year's representative, Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx of Bohol, was proclaimed 1st runner-up to Miss Ecuador.

