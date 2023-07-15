Ecuador is Miss Supranational 2023; Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx is 1st runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador was crowned the 14th Miss Supranational earlier today at the close of the glitzy rites by outgoing queen Lalela Mswane of South Africa.

The winner of the Supra Chat challenge, Philippine delegate Pauline Amelinckx, was proclaimed 1st runner-up. This is the country's highest placement since Mutya Datul won the crown in 2013.

Sancler Frantz of Brazil was named 2nd runner-up and qualified for the semifinal round for winning the Influencer challenge. Emma Collingridge of the United Kingdom was 3rd runner-up while Ngan Dang Thanh of Vietnam, winner of the Fan Vote challenge, was 4th runner-up.

The five other ladies who made it to the Top 12 and went through the nerve-wracking 20-second brand ambassador pitch were Dominican Republic, India, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Mexico, Peru and Gibraltar.

The lucky candidates who completed the Top 24 placements were South Africa, Venezuela, Thailand, El Salvador, Zimbabwe, Colombia, Malaysia, Spain, Botswana, Indonesia and hometown girl Poland.

Five lucky delegates were also crowned as continental ambassadors:

Sanhile Dube of Zimbabwe (Africa), who also won the Top Model challenge

Pragnya Ayyagari of India (Asia)

Valeria Flores of Peru (The Americas)

Andreina de Andrade Pereira of Curacao (Caribbean), and

Michelle Lopez Desoisa of Gibraltar (Europe)

The Miss Supranational organization, through its president, Gerhard Parzuthka von Lipinski, bestowed upon Miss Supranational 2016 Srinidhi Shetty the Supra Icon award. The Indian actress is the first recipient of such distinction.

The 2023 Miss Supranational coronation night unfolded at the Strzelecki Park in Nowy Sacz of Poland's Malopolska region. The three-hour extravaganza was beamed live to a global audience through the Miss Supranational/Mr. Supranational channel on YouTube.

