^

Fashion and Beauty

Ecuador is Miss Supranational 2023; Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx is 1st runner-up

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador was crowned the 14th Miss Supranational earlier today at the close of the glitzy rites by outgoing queen Lalela Mswane of South Africa. 

The winner of the Supra Chat challenge, Philippine delegate Pauline Amelinckx, was proclaimed 1st runner-up. This is the country's highest placement since Mutya Datul won the crown in 2013.

Sancler Frantz of Brazil was named 2nd runner-up and qualified for the semifinal round for winning the Influencer challenge. Emma Collingridge of the United Kingdom was 3rd runner-up while Ngan Dang Thanh of Vietnam, winner of the Fan Vote challenge, was 4th runner-up.

The five other ladies who made it to the Top 12 and went through the nerve-wracking 20-second brand ambassador pitch were Dominican Republic, India, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Mexico, Peru and Gibraltar.

The lucky candidates who completed the Top 24 placements were South Africa, Venezuela, Thailand, El Salvador, Zimbabwe, Colombia, Malaysia, Spain, Botswana, Indonesia and hometown girl Poland.

Five lucky delegates were also crowned as continental ambassadors:

  • Sanhile Dube of Zimbabwe (Africa), who also won the Top Model challenge
  • Pragnya Ayyagari of India (Asia)
  • Valeria Flores of Peru (The Americas)
  • Andreina de Andrade Pereira of Curacao (Caribbean), and
  • Michelle Lopez Desoisa of Gibraltar (Europe)

The Miss Supranational organization, through its president, Gerhard Parzuthka von Lipinski, bestowed upon Miss Supranational 2016 Srinidhi Shetty the Supra Icon award. The Indian actress is the first recipient of such distinction.

The 2023 Miss Supranational coronation night unfolded at the Strzelecki Park in Nowy Sacz of Poland's Malopolska region. The three-hour extravaganza was beamed live to a global audience through the Miss Supranational/Mr. Supranational channel on YouTube.

RELATED: Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot

MISS SUPRANATIONAL

PAULINE AMELINCKX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023
3 days ago

Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Mayuko Hanawa was proclaimed Miss Supranational Japan 2022, besting 17 other aspirants for the title.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista featured in Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Instagram
4 days ago

Heart Evangelista featured in Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Instagram

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista was featured several times on the official Instagram account of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.&...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch
4 days ago

Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
After flaunting her slimmer figure in Bohol last week, 57-year-old Sharon Cuneta continued reaping praises for her slender...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bohol beauty queen to represent Philippines at Miss Earth International 2023
6 days ago

Bohol beauty queen to represent Philippines at Miss Earth International 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 days ago
Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Ma. Claudia Talatayod is all revved up for the forthcoming Miss Earth International finals on...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Son Ye Jin channels 'Crash Landing On You' role in Paris outing
7 days ago

Son Ye Jin channels 'Crash Landing On You' role in Paris outing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Fans caught a glimpse of Yoon Se-ri once again as Son Ye-jin channeled her famous "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) character...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with