Celebrity makeup artist shares benefits of using oil for skincare, makeup

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist Nikki Duque attested that using oil for skincare and makeup base is good – even for those who have or experience acne or breakouts.

“Oil such as Nuxe actually balances the natural oils of your face. So parang it gives this sheer, glowing finish,” she affirmed in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

For those who experience acne or breakouts, she knew that using oil is “Medyo scary nga at first pero kabaliktaran s’ya. ‘Yun kasi ‘yung ‘di alam ng mga Pinoy eh. Actually, oil is good for the face.”

Castor oil, for one, even has antibacterial properties that help fight breakouts, according to Healthline.

“As long as the oil is also all right for use in the face because some other oils are meant for body use only,” Duque noted. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

