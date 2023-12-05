WATCH: Proper way to do lymphatic massage to fight aging

MANILA, Philippines — This Christmas, while having a wish list for others is thoughtful, do not forget to give yourself the gift of self-love, too.

The skin is the largest organ of the body and it is among the most sensitive too, said Andrew Wallis, Asia Pacific Training Manager for international skincare brand Clarins. Thus, the gift of self-love could simply be achieved by being gentle on the face.

“Youthful skin is all about having robust structure,” he said at a recent press launch in Makati City. “But as we age, our cells don’t quite regenerate quickly. And some of the things that we start missing on are collagen, elastin, fibroblasts – the structure of our skin and everything that make us look young would loosen…”

According to him, our skin cells, as we age, stop working the way they should and stop communicating with each other. The right nutrition and balanced diet alone, he said, could not make the cells work together again to keep the skin youthful.

To suppress aging, he suggested to first, awaken one’s natural skin structure to start producing collagen and other skin-building structures again, and second, to rebuild the structure using skincare products like Clarins’ new Extra-Firming Emulsion and Treatment Essences range of day and night creams, facial serums and neck care. The brand, according to him, is backed by over 40 years of experience in scientific research and advancements to produce mostly natural beauty solutions and powerful ingredients for the skin.

When people reach their 30s and 40s, they start to experience deep wrinkle lines, and apart from using the right products, the key to make the skin more youthful and brilliant-looking with reduced wrinkles and firmer texture is to be gentle in applying skincare, Wallis said.

As seen in the video, Pam Aguirre, Clarins Philippines Education Manager, demonstrated how gentle one should be in applying skincare to fight aging:

Warm the hands by slightly rubbing them together as body temperature helps activate the skincare products’ potent ingredients. Start patting the skincare product from the center of the face, going outwards toward the cheekbones. Then, start dabbing the product into the forehead. Exert a little bit of pressure into the temples using the palms. Tap the sides of the chin going to the neck gently.

“The reason we’re going from in to out is that our lymph nodes, the lymphatic system is all around the face and around the collarbone,” Wallis noted.

He assured that doing this kind skincare routine over and over again can help drain out toxins and make the skin firmer, brighter and younger. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo