Visiting World of Frozen? Disney launches style guide, Arendelle beauty makeover 

HONG KONG — As World of Frozen, the world’s first “Frozen”-themed park in the world, opened to the public yesterday in Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors are not only encouraged to explore the attractions, but also to come in character as an Arendellian or a citizen of “Frozen’s” fictional kingdom Arendelle.

“Our goal for this land is for our guests here at World of Frozen is really to take ‘Frozen’ characters as their own to create their own ‘Frozen’ stories,” Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Michael Moriarty told Philstar.com and other international press in a roundtable interview at last week’s preview.

According to Moriarty, among visitors’ most favorite things to do when in Disneyland is to dress up in Disney characters – whether through donning a Mickey Mouse headband or simply pinning a shoulder plushie. This is no different in World of Frozen, where among Disney’s top 10 of recommended things to do is “Enjoy face painting and styling services at Traveling Traders.”

“Dress up in Arendelle style and fully delve into the culture of Arendelle. Get a fantastic makeover with the kingdom's official crest and rosemaling patterns painted on your face and an Arendelle’s hairstyle as you enjoy the culture of Arendelle,” stated Disney.

“To truly immerse yourself in the world of Arendelle, dressing up in style is a must!”

At the press preview, Disney makeup artists and hairstylists gave the media attendees an Arendellian makeover using “Frozen”-themed multipurpose scarves as part of the braids.

Similarly, guests can have face painting and hairstyling services for a fee in Traveling Traders inside the World of Frozen, or in Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique by Hong Kong Disneyland’s main centerpiece castle.

Moreover, illustrator Kelly Kwok created a series of style guides inspired by "Frozen." Fans can follow Kelly's tips and tricks to create their own unique "Frozen" inspired outfits for their visit to World of Frozen:

Citizens of Arendelle wear breeches or culottes, high socks, and a long-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate rosemaling detailing. In the village, citizens of Arendelle sport a combination of royal blue and purple hues. For those living in the forest, their attire features an earth-tone palette that harmonizes with the lush greenery.

Draw inspiration from Elsa by opting for a color combination of blue, silver, and gray. You can experiment with glowing eyeshadow to achieve a radiant appearance. Style with wavy hair to finish the look.

To channel your cheerful personalities like Anna, create a captivating look by playing with the colors brown, burgundy and green, plus a stylish little tie made out of a rosemaling hair stripe!

You can draw inspiration from Kristoff by going for earth-tone colors as the base. Elevate the overall look by donning a beret and a leather bracelet.

Take inspiration from Oaken’s style and reflect his forest heritage with the colors green and brown. Opt for a green sweater paired with trousers in earth tones to create a harmonious and nature-inspired look.

Draw inspiration from Olaf by incorporating white elements to match the Olaf shoulder bag. To add a playful touch to the look, opt for patterned socks in vibrant colors.

Take inspiration from cute little trolls, and enhance their overall look by wearing bracelets adorned with vibrant and colorful patterns, embracing earth tones to truly become part of the tribe! — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Deni Bernardo, Anjilica Andaya

