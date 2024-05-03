Korean makeup artist shares tips on how makeup can last heat, sweat

South Korean makeup artist Hwaju demonstrates how to put makeup at the 'K-Beauty Hangout' held on April 12, 2024 in SM Aura, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — For those whose work require to wear makeup or to appear presentable, the sweltering heat experienced all over the country make makeup challenging to put on and more so, make it last throughout the day.

How can makeup last in an unforgiving humid weather? A South Korean makeup artist recently gave a makeup tutorial where she answered many pertinent questions from the public who attended the "K-Beauty Hangout," organized by the The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) and Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office (KTO-Manila), in collaboration with Jenny House, Amore Pacific Philippines and SM Aura, last April 12 in SM Aura, Taguig.

South Korean makeup artist Hwaju revealed that it is actually unavoidable for the makeup to melt when one is sweating. But there are ways one can prepare the makeup so that it can at least last longer on the face.

"Actually, it's unavoidable when you sweat. Makeup will really turn to melt, but what is important is how you will correct that, when you reapply the makeup," the makeup artist said through an interpreter.

She said that the first step one should do is to use waterproof products and seal these with matte powder, especially on the areas that are prone to become oily.

Hwaju also advised to use the right product to wipe off the sweat.

"When you're sweating, use a kitchen towel, which is thicker, but not towel. Tissue is more absorbent so it can absorb the sweat well," she added.

Even the way one wipes off the sweat matters, she said.

"Don't slide the tissue as you wipe it on the face, but just tap the sweat off the face," she stressed.

Hwaju has worked with several K-drama stars, including Go Ara, who was the female lead on the 2016 historical drama "Hwarang." She also worked in the sets of "Gangnam Blues" and "Hyde, Jekyll, Me."

“K-Beauty Hangout” is organized in celebration of the “Korea Beauty Festival 2024” happening in Seoul from May 31 to June 30. This festival is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Visit Korea Committee.

