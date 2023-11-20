WATCH: Spectacular Hong Kong Disneyland 'Momentous' fireworks show

HONG KONG — In time for the opening of the first and so far only World of Frozen in the world, Disney treated select global media outlets, including Philstar.com, to its spectacular nightly fireworks and multimedia closing show, "Momentous," projected on the newly revamped Hong Kong Disneyland castle.

From scenes of Disney's most iconic movies to fireworks, smoke, dancing water and even bursting flames, "Momentous" is a feast for all senses and a must-see for everyone visiting Hong Kong Disneyland in time for Disney's 100th anniversary. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Anjilica Andaya