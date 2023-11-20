WATCH: World of Frozen opens with Kiss Goodnight Moment drone show

MANILA, Philippines — World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opens to the public today, November 20, in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Constructed for seven years and opened in time for the 10th anniversary of “Frozen,” the living land of Arendelle aims to transport guests to a world where you can be fully immersed in the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” which are among the biggest animated films of all time.

During the press launch last week, there was a Kiss Goodnight Moment wherein Anna, Elsa and Olaf has a short stage skit, followed by a magnificent drone show.

“What still makes me emotional is when the lights turn on, listening to the background music we recorded (for the park), we go over the lake and we see the castle on the background in the water, and you hear romantic music, renditions of the ‘Frozen’ music, we start to feel really emotional because it’s such a beautiful sight and really takes you out of the feel that you’re still in a theme park. It’s such a beautiful setting, very nostalgic," Michel den Dulk, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, told Philstar.com and other press at the pre-opening preview.

He has observed from select pre-opening guests that the ceremony “calms people down especially at night, at dusk, when they walk through the land and see the waterfall from the distance.”

“It’s so fun to see that guests are resonating well with the environment that we created that at a certain level, touches them and that would create what we call everlasting memories and they would take that home and have sort of a warm feeling of the experience they had in Disneyland and that’s something that you can’t buy…” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

