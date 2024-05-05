Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios culminates Manila visit with MOA motorcade

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios will bring her Manila visit to a close soon.

But before leaving her fans and supporters behind, she will be doing a motorcade today, May 5, 3 p.m., around the SM Mall of Asia grounds. The route will make a circuit around Pacific Drive then turn right to the South Parking Building. It will turn right again to Ocean Drive fronting the Entertainment Hall, turning right towards the North Parking Building, before returning to the main mall.

The five-day Manila tour ends on May 6. The next leg of Sheynnis' Asia Tour will be in India.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, in a social media post, reminded the pageant community to vote on their favorite delegate's casting reel on its official Facebook page.

Actor Alden Richards will reprise his role as host in the forthcoming coronation night ceremony. He will be co-hosting the finale with Miss Universe 2022 R'bonney Gabriel.

The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines final show will unfold on May 22, 8 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Filipinos 'amazing, humble' — Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios