Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates enjoy arcade rides with kids

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities invited around 40 kids to have a fun day with the Binibini delegates as part of its Charity Day.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its Charity Day and corporate social responsibility outreach project, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) invited kids from Childhope Asia to a day of fun in the Fiesta Carnival arcade with the official candidates of this year's Binibini search.

Each of the candidates had a child in tow (and to look after) while enjoying their choice of rides or games. All of the candidates joined in the field trip, except for the entrant from Misamis Occidental, who had to fly home because of her grandmother's demise.

"The Binibining Pilipinas Charities invited around 40 kids to have a fun day with the Binibini delegates as part of its Charity Day. Prior to their playing time, the Binibini candidates handed bags full of school supplies to all the kids.

"Childhope Asia learning center continued with teaching street kids even during the pandemic. The Kalye Eskwela project went on with Dell's (now NTT Data) education campaign on wheels. We will be celebrating our 55th year this May. We are currently gearing up for the Nagtahan building project, which will be the new home of our students," shared Mylene Lagman, who is one of the fundraising officers of Childhope Asia, during an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Shrieks of delight and peals of laughter filled the arcade as both kids and candidates shared moments of fun with rides on the carousel and the revolving car, on the bowling lanes, on the bump cars, on the trampoline, as well as the skating rink, among many others.

The 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night is slated to unfold in early June. Outgoing queens Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez will crown their successors at the close of the final show in the Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: LIST: Binibining Pilipinas announces official 2024 lineup