Andrea Brillantes, Rhian Ramos wow for Halloween fits at Shake, Rattle and Ball 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 3:03pm
Rhian Ramos (left) came as Trese, while Andrea Brillantes was a white-eyed manananggal at the Shake, Rattle and Ball held last October 30, 2023 at the National Museum of Anthropology in Manila.
BJ Pascual via Andrea Brillantes Instagram, MeetKeso via Rhian Ramos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes scored a winning look as a white-eyed manananggal while Rhian Ramos came as Trese at the Shake, Rattle and Ball 2023. 

Event host and organizer Tim Yap, meanwhile, paid homage to the late Lilia Cuntapay, the actress who was known to play roles inspired by Filipino folklore such as the aswang and white lady. 

RELATED: Tim Yap hits peak Pinoy horror nostalgia with ingenious Lilia Cuntapay costume

The Shake, Rattle and Ball is one of the many Halloween balls that were attended by notable celebrities in their best garb. 

Yap said that his annual ball will be called Shake, Rattle and Ball beginning this year. It was held last October 30 at the National Museum of Anthropology. 

Check out the stars who attended the Shake, Rattle and Ball. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Myths, folklore take center stage at 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball

