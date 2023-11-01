^

'Akala niyo iba name noh': Andrea Brillantes teases with snake at Opulence Ball 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes had a standout look at the 2023 Opulence Ball as her outfit included a live snake draped around her body.

The Halloween ball was co-produced by Mond Gutierrez and Ash Rye and held at Taguig's Marquis Events Place yesterday. It returned this year, following its 2019 inception, with the theme of mythology and folklore.

Andrea explained to members of the media, including Philstar.com, that her outfit was inspired by the biblical figure Lilith, who is said to be Adam's first wife who was banished from the Garden of Eden after she refused to submit to him.

"Ever since [I learned about] si Lilith, parang na-interest na ako sa story niya," Andrea shared. "Parang madami kasing girls na nakaka-relate I think, na ayaw maging submissive sa asawa nila."

The actress' dress was designed by Lauren Vito, makeup by Drian Bautista, styled by Eldzs Mejia, and horns created by Ryan Lising of Tawong-Lipod Creative Studio.

To complete the look, Andrea had a 10-foot albino ball python wrapped around her body. She admitted the python was heavy —  about half her own weight — and had a snake handler on standby.

"Name niya Gizmo... akala niyo iba name niya noh?" Andrea teased.

The actress broke up with basketball player Ricci Rivero earlier this year. Rumors had spread that among the reasons for the split was beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Mae Bautista.

Ricci recently posted on Instagram praising Leren as "a real queen" and "found the right one," while appearing to take a swipe at bashers or those sympathetic to Andrea. The actress allegedly caught him cheating with another girl, whom many assumed was Leren.

Just last week, DJ JhaiHo of Marites University read a statement by Ricci reiterating that Leren was not a third party during his relationship with Andrea.

Andrea also shared on the 2023 Opulence Ball red carpet that she would like to have a pet snake, but she just cannot come to terms with feeding it mice. — with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo and Jan Milo Severo; video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

