'She's got it': Celeste Cortesi upbeat on Michelle Dee's Miss Universe chances

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi has very high hopes that her successor, Michelle Dee, will do well at the Miss Universe 2023 competition later this month in El Salvador.

Celeste attended the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball at Taguig's Marquis Events Place, which returned this year after its 2019 inception carrying the theme of mythology and folklore.

The beauty queen told members of the media, including Philstar.com, during the ball's red carpet that she had no particular inspiration for her gown, which was designed by Anthony Ramirez. She said her gown was just a "celestial embodiment."

"It's in line with the things we [wanted]. I wanted to go for something sexy and ethereal," Celeste explained.

She completed the look with shoes from MX Studio, makeup by Aron Guevara, hairstyling by Arvee Yadao Cahanap, jewelry from Jewelmer, and a headpiece and bangles by John Hubert Capito.

Celeste was also asked about her message for Michelle Dee, who recently flew to El Salvador for the final stage of preparations, ahead of the Miss Universe 2023 competition week beginning November 15 (16 in the Philippines).

"I really wish her all the best. I think she's got it and she can really bring home the crown. I just want her to enjoy every minute of it," Celeste said.

The beauty queen added she did not have any last-minute tips for Michelle as she found the latter quite prepared.

"She doesn't need a tip from me. I just told her to enjoy. You're prepared so all you can do is let go of [anxious] thoughts," Celeste ended, reiterating her hopes that Michelle will win.

Michelle was Miss Universe Philippines Tourism during Celeste's reign in 2022. Celeste did not qualify for the semifinal round of Miss Universe 2022 — the first time the Philippines exited during the pageant's first stage in 12 years.

If successful, Michelle will become the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

