Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee leaves Manila on October 31 en route to El Salvador for the 72nd Miss Universe finals on November 18.



MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue of the 72nd Miss Universe competition. Her mom, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, will be watching her perform in San Salvador.

Fans and supporters are optimistic that Michelle will be victorious in her bid for the country's fifth crown. In the Miss Universe online poll, she is one of three delegates leading the fan vote for the Asian region. She shares the leader board with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand and Amara Bo of Myanmar.

The other delegates who topped their respective regions were:

The Americas

Shennis Palacios (Nicaragua)

Karla Guilfu Acevedo (Puerto Rico)

Celeste Viel (Chile)

Africa

Bryoni Govender (South Africa)

Brooke Bruk Jackson (Zimbabwe)

Issie Princess (Cameroon)

Europe

Angelina Usanova (Ukraine)

Endi Demneri (Albania)

Diane Leyre (France)

The delegates are presented in no particular order. The results reflect the votes cast before Friday, October 20. From time to time, the poll outcome may vary (or stay the same), depending on the support of the candidates' respective pageant communities.

The preliminary competition will unfold on November 15, 7 p.m. CST, while the National Competition Show will unravel on November 16, 8 p.m. CST. Both these shows will air on livestream partner, Live Bash, and will be available globally.

The 72nd Miss Universe coronation night will culminate on November 18 from the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. Reigning titleholder R'bonney Gabriel of the United States of America will crown her successor. Stay tuned!

