In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween Ball

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 11:56am
Piolo Pascual (left) and celebrity couple Drs. Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo (right) at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023 on October 31, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Raymond Gutierrez's Opulence Halloween Ball returned with a bang as celebrities graced the event held in Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night. 

Co-presented by Metro Magazine, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda and Andrea Brillantes turned heads with their costumes. 

Anne described herself as "herself" or "Dyosa." The actress starred in the 2008 fantasy series titled "Dyosa" (goddess) in a story about a chosen one among the gods and goddesses of a fictional world.  

Andrea was Lilith, Adam’s first wife, in the garden of Eden, while Vice dressed up as the Greek goddess of soul, Psyche. 

Check out this gallery of stars in their best garb at the Opulence Ball 2023. 

ANDREA BRILLANTES

ANNE CURTIS

DR. VICKI BELO AND HAYDEN KHO

HALLOWEEN

ISSA PRESSMAN

JAMES REID

PIOLO PASCUAL

RHIAN RAMOS

SOLENN HEUSSAFF

VICE GANDA
