^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for Halloween

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 2:07pm
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for Halloween
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano attended the "Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala" on Monday night.
Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.

As seen on Nice Print Photography Instagram page, Donny wore Captain Barbel costume and Belle dressed up as Darna. 

On Donny's TikTok account, the love team delighted their fans by sharing an adorable video while wearing the costumes.

"Captain Darna pala ah!!!" Donny captioned the video. 

@pangilinandonny Captain Darna pala ah!!! #fyp #happyhaloween ? ?? - yyt12

Donny and Belle attended the "Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala" on Monday night.

The love team currently stars in the new hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

RELATEDDonny Pangilinan learns to ride jeepney for first time for ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’

vuukle comment

BELLE MARIANO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN

HALLOWEEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan showed what happened after the reunion concert of his wife Sharon Cuneta to ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she and fiancé Dominic Roque are excited to get married and have a family of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes trended online after she dressed up as Regina George from the 2014 hit teen movie "Mean...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Soju gets a starring role in the Korean wave

Soju gets a starring role in the Korean wave

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
South Korea’s soju has a cultural and historical significance that extends beyond its role as a trope in K-dramas. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli hopes MMFF&rsquo;s Penduko &lsquo;uplifts&rsquo; Filipino traditions, martial arts

Matteo Guidicelli hopes MMFF’s Penduko ‘uplifts’ Filipino traditions, martial arts

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Essaying the 1954 comic book character Pedro Penduko, created by National Artist Francisco V. Coching, is a “very overwhelming”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Marami kayong napapaligaya': Vilma Santos appeals for 'It's Your Lucky Day' return

'Marami kayong napapaligaya': Vilma Santos appeals for 'It's Your Lucky Day' return

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Star for All Season" Vilma Santos appealed for the revival of "It's Your Lucky Day," the show of her son, Luis Man...
Entertainment
fbtw
Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45

Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Joey Paras has passed away at the age of 45. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with