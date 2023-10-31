Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for Halloween

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.

As seen on Nice Print Photography Instagram page, Donny wore Captain Barbel costume and Belle dressed up as Darna.

On Donny's TikTok account, the love team delighted their fans by sharing an adorable video while wearing the costumes.

"Captain Darna pala ah!!!" Donny captioned the video.

Donny and Belle attended the "Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala" on Monday night.

The love team currently stars in the new hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

