'Prince' Erik Santos wears suit with train for first time at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 8:25am
Kapamilya singer Erik Santos at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Nik Gonzales

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Erik Santos is gearing up for his anniversary concert on October 6 to celebrate his two decades in the local entertainment industry.

Erik attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball last September 30 wearing a suit and train by Michael Cinco, complemented with shoes by Christian Louboutin.

"It's my first time [wearing a train]," Erik told Philstar.com. "I was thinking kanina kung susuotin ko, para maiba naman."

"I just want to look like a prince! Achieve naman," the singer added later with a laugh.

Erik expressed his excitement to perform at his 20th anniversary concert where he will be accompanied by fellow singer Yeng Constantino who composed a new song for him, "It's the story of my life so first time maririnig sa concert and I'm excited to share it with you all."

Asked by Philstar.com what was he believed was the secret to longevity in showbiz, Erik gave several answers.

"I believe it's discipline, hard work, but ako kasi 'yung core ko is humility and gratitude. Sinasabi ng parents ko and weapon ko to stay long in the business," Erik continued. "Kasi kahit anong galing mo, kung 'di ka marunong makisama or you throw attitude sa mga kasamahan mo, 'di ka gusto makatrabaho ng tao." 

He shared that his three biggest achievements in the past 20 years were winning the talent competition "Star in a Million" in 2003, releasing his first album the following years, and representing the Philippines at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for the Asian Night.

None of those, however, compare to what Erik believes is his biggest achievement — being a good son to his late parents Angelita and Renato.

Angelita passed away last November while Renato died just over a month ago; Erik will likely offer a tribute performance for them during his anniversary concert. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

